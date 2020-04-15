Carteret Co. Food and Health Council assisting in food shortages

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Food Waste and Recovery Program, of the recently formed Carteret Food and Health Council (CFHC), has launched an initiative to help with food shortages in Carteret County.

Food pantries are running low on food with the pandemic causing widespread job losses and keeping children home during the day. Organizers are focusing on students who have lost access to school meals during spring break.

Daryl Walker, manager of Ayreshire Croft Farm and member of the Food Waste and Recovery Program, stated, “Our initial concern was for school children who have no meals from schools during spring break following Easter”. These meals were prepared at six designated schools for pick up or delivered via school buses and will be restarted on April 20.

The Food Waste and Recovery Program is asking for donations to meet the demand for food.

“When we reach out and support our friends and neighbors during times of hardship…it just allows us to all come out better and stronger, and get back on our feet,” said Rebecca Drohan, member of the Food Waste and Recovery Program.

In order to assist the local pantries in meeting this challenge, the CFHC is requesting the community to immediately donate boxed or canned food or cash to a food pantry.

Storehouse Pantry; 3114 Bridge St, Morehead City; (443) 956-4633; open Mon-Fri, 11-3, and

weekends by appt. Send checks to Storehouse Pantry, c/o Miss Delicia, P O Box 1793, Morehead City, 28557

Martha’s Mission, 901 Bay Street, Morehead City (252) 728-1717, open Mon, Wed & Fri 10:30-3

Send checks to Martha’s Mission c/o Ginger Wade, 901 Bay St, Morehead City 28557

ACTS Food Pantry, 450 Hwy 70, Bettie- (252)-728-1414; open Thurs. 11-1

Farmers are also being asked to donate any excess produce to the pantries, calling before delivery.

The program plans to work with other food pantries in the future.