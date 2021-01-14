Carteret Co. Health Department will begin taking requests for COVID-19 vaccine in Group 2, 65 years and older

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Beginning, Friday, January 15, the Carteret County Health Department will begin taking requests to be placed on the vaccine appointment waiting list for individuals in Group 2, who are 65 years and older.

Individuals who are 75 years and older are currently listed on the vaccine appointment waiting list will be prioritized first to receive vaccine appointments as more vaccines become available. Health officials will notify individuals once appointments become available.

Request to be placed on the waiting list can be made online or by phone at 252-728-8550 (option 2). Health officials said, “We expect a large volume of calls from the 65 and overpopulation. The County set up a call center earlier this week to assist in the calls requesting to be placed on the waiting list.”

At this time, the Health Department will not be vaccinating persons outside of the revised NCDHHS Group 1 and Group 2 due to limited vaccines. To learn just where you fall in the NCDHHS vaccination plan, click here.