Carteret Co. man arrested for breaking and entering, sells stolen items on Facebook

STELLA, N.C. (WNCT) A man is arrested for breaking and entering a home Friday, according to police.

Officers from the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department arrested 25-year-old Alex Richard Meadows Friday on accounts of breaking and entering a home, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods.

Following an investigation, officials discovered that Meadows used Facebook to post and sell the stolen items.

Meadows is currently being held in the Carteret County Detention Facility under a secured bond.

If you have purchased any items from Alex Meadows, please contact Detective Sergeant Bishop at, jbishop@townofpks.com or 252-247-2474 ext. 21.

The hope is to recover the remaining stolen items and return them to their rightful owner(s).