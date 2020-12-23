Carteret Co. Salvation Army fundraises for Red Kettle Campaign from the sky

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County’s Salvation Army is taking its fundraising efforts to new heights after donations to its annual Red Kettle campaign fell short of the army’s goals.

On Wednesday, a Salvation Army captain spent hours 30-feet in the air on a scissor lift as part of the organization’s Rescue Christmas challenge.

Her goal was for people to keep on giving.

This started when officers say they were short of their $25,000 goal for the Christmas Red Kettle Campaign.

Captain Jamie Goldfarb came up with the idea to get on a scissor lift and stay up there until they reached their donation goal.

Her aerial appeal for help got people driving up to the site to donate.

Commanders say the pandemic has cut down on volunteer bell ringers.

“Soon many days, a lot of our locations aren’t even covered. For example, today at Hobby Lobby, there’s nobody there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so we have a volunteer group to look out for, that’s going to ring from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” said Major Aaron Goldfarb from Carteret County’s Salvation Army.

The money they raise helps people pay rent, utilities, natural disaster services and buy Christmas gifts.

Major Goldfarb says there’s a greater need than ever before.

Captain Goldfarb is no longer on the scissor lift as of Thursday afternoon. She said the organization reached their monetary goal.

Bell ringers will continue collecting monetary donations until 3 p.m. Thursday in Carteret County for their Red Kettle campaign.