Carteret Co. Schools delivering meals during temporary remote learning days

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Class will be in session in Carteret County Schools after winter break but not in classrooms.

In a 5-2 vote Wednesday afternoon, school board members decided students and teachers will learn from home for about a week and a half after winter break. Every grade level will move to 100% remote learning from January 6-15.

Board member Kathryn Chadwick pushed administrators to use school buses to deliver lunches around the county during those remote learning days.

Carteret County Public Schools will be delivering meals between January 6 to the 18 as long as parents of students sign up for the temporary meals on wheels.

Food will be delivered to Carteret County Public School students via yellow school buses.

Each delivery will include lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day. Friday delivery will include weekend meals.

School officials ask parents to sign up by 5 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021.