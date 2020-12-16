Carteret Co. Schools return to temporary remote learning after winter break

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Class will be in session in Carteret County Schools after winter break but not in classrooms. District leaders are shifting to remote learning after the holidays to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a 5-2 vote Wednesday afternoon, school board members decided students and teachers will learn from home for about a week and a half after winter break. Every grade level will move to 100% remote learning from January 6-15.

The idea is to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases at schools after the holidays. Data shows the highest numbers of cases within Carteret County Schools hit right after the Thanksgiving break.

Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said with potential family travel and gatherings over Christmas, Kwanza, and New Year’s Day, it’s essentials to keep people out of classrooms.

“The opportunity to use remote learning as we come back, let’s us get through the time period where we might have that spike in cases to allow us to get past that spike and then be able to return to learning as we’ve been going this semester,” said Jackson.

Board members Travis Day and Kathryn Chadwick voted against the switch. Chadwick said he feels those extra remote learning days are putting a burden on families. She’s also worried about child welfare and nutrition.

“Not everybody is living in a good situation, and school’s their love, hope and food. Saying ‘hey will see you in a month’ worries me,” said Chadwick.

Chadwick wants administrators to use school buses to deliver lunches around the county during those remote learning days. Plans and routes for those student meals have not been established yet.

Since August, 61 Carteret County School employees have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 58 confirmed COVID cases among students.

On January 19, elementary students will return to plan A. Middle and high school students will return to plan B.