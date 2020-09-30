Carteret Community College Foundation receives grant from Duke Energy Foundation

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret Community College Foundation is the recipient of Duke Energy Foundation’s 2020 Nature Grant.

The Nature Grant funds environmental projects creating access to nature and protecting species, habitats, and water quality in North Carolina.

Carteret Community College Foundation received $20,000 to help fund a nature trail on Carteret Community College’s campus.

The educational nature trail will provide direct access to a non-motorized boat launch, two observation decks, and a safe location for residents and visitors of Carteret County to exercise and learn more about the coastal environment.

“We are delighted to be selected by the Duke Energy Foundation to receive this very competitive grant,” said Dr. Tracy Mancini, President of Carteret Community College. “This donation will help us build our educational nature trail, which will be available for the residents of Carteret County to use. The College hopes to use the living shoreline and the trail as part of its programming.”

The recreational trail will be located along the living shoreline that Carteret Community College began installing earlier this month and will be tied into the Town of Morehead City’s sidewalk system.

