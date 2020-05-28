Carteret Community College Foundation receives Wells Fargo Foundation Grant

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret Community College Foundation was awarded a $25,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help build the Big Rock Career Center.

The Big Rock Career Center will be located on campus and will house Carteret Community College, NCWorks Career Center, WIOA adult, and youth, and military/veterans’ assistance in one location.

“We are so thrilled to receive the Wells Fargo Foundation grant,” said Brenda Reash, Executive Director of the Carteret Community College Foundation. “Their award will help us make the Big Rock Career Center a reality. The center will help the residents of Carteret County find jobs, choose a career path, and receive training.”

This facility will allow job seekers of all levels to have access to comprehensive training and employment services at one location and will connect employers to services that address both their employment and training needs.

It will be a one-stop location to receive services including a comprehensive job listing portal, Career Coach, Basic Skills Lab, Human Resource Development Classes, Public Conference Room, Public Computer Lab, Resume Writing Instruction, and more.

The Carteret Community College Foundation purchased the property at 3813 Arendell St., which is located adjacent to the College’s campus, with the goal of converting it into the Career Center.

The building is currently being renovated and is planned to open in mid-July 2020.

If you would like to make a donation to the Carteret Community College Foundation, call (252) 222-6262.