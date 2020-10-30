Carteret Community College Foundation to host preserving our night sky presentation and lecture

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret Community College Foundation will host a free presentation and lecture at 4 p.m. on November 18 discussing the importance of preserving the dark skies.

Attendees can participate in the event in person in Joslyn Hall or via Zoom.

“This event is the first of many in-person and virtual lectures that the Carteret Community College Foundation is working on. Be on the lookout for more events like this to be scheduled in 2021,” said Brenda Reash, Executive Director of the Carteret Community College Foundation. “Our goal is to offer family friendly activities where people can still learn while attending a socially distanced event in person or online, whichever way is more comfortable for them. We hope that the community enjoys this event.”

Those who wish to attend in person will need to reserve their seat, as Joslyn Hall can only hold a maximum of 35 people due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Those who wish to view the live broadcast via Zoom do not need to register.

To join the broadcast, click here.

Then, click on the virtual soom link under the Preserving Our Night Skies entry.

The presentation will discuss the dark skies, a natural resource that should be preserved.

The program will help attendees understand the impact that light pollution has on the night skies, wildlife and human life and the ways to reduce this pollution.

Cape Lookout National Seashore’s partner, the Crystal Coast Stargazers, will present this program.

The program will also include information on the Crystal Coast Stargazers, the local astronomy club in the area.