Carteret Community College postpones graduation

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret Community College has postponed the spring 2020 awards and graduation events due to the guidelines and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduation and the awards ceremony will be held for 2020 Graduates on July 30 unless restrictions change and further information will be provided as the details of the event are finalized.

Dr. Tracy Mancini, Vice President of Instruction and Student Support at Carteret Community College stated, “It was a very hard decision to postpone graduation and the awards ceremony. Our students have worked so hard to graduate and look forward to celebrating their successes with family, friends and classmates. We wanted to make sure they still have a chance to celebrate later this summer.”

On March 17, Carteret Community College transitioned its institution to an online platform.

The College plans to continue in an online format through the remainder of the semester which ends on May 5.

Final exams will be administered online and if students have questions regarding the completion of the spring semester or final exams, they should contact their instructor.

If restrictions change, the summer semester will begin on May 26 and the fall semester will begin on August 17.