Carteret Community College President resigns

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday, Carteret Community College President John Hauser announced his resignation effective May 8 to the Board of Trustees, faculty and staff.

Hauser was selected as the new President for Gaston College located in Dallas, North Carolina.

“It is with great regret that the Board of Trustees has received the news that Dr. John Hauser will be leaving Carteret Community College to assume the presidency of Gaston College,” stated Mike Curtis, Carteret Community College Board of Trustees Chair. “John Hauser showed great and inspiring leadership at Carteret Community College, and Gaston College is fortunate to have selected Dr. Hauser. Our loss is their gain. We wish nothing but the best for Dr. Hauser and his family on their decision to assume the leadership of a well-regarded institution.”

Hauser began his position at Carteret Community College in July 2017.

“Carteret Community College is a college of extremely talented and motivated students, faculty and staff. The very best part of my job has been the opportunity to tell the Carteret Community College story across the region, state, and beyond,” said Hauser. “I will always be tremendously grateful for my time at Carteret Community College and the educational experience it has provided to me. I will forever remain a Carteret Community College champion, relaying the story of Carteret Community College as one of the most unique and caring colleges in the state.”

Hauser is working with the Board of Trustees to develop a transition plan.

The Board of Trustees will convene to make plans to begin the search for a new president.