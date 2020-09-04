Carteret Community College reaffirmed by SACSCOC

NMOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – At the annual meeting on September 3, the Board of Trustees of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) reaffirmed Carteret Community College’s accreditation for another 10 years.

“This is a major accomplishment, particularly because colleges must maintain accreditation to be eligible for students to receive Title IV [federal] financial aid, and more than 70 percent of our students fall into that category,” said Dr. Tracy Mancini, president of Carteret Community College. “I have to thank every faculty and staff member for their continued commitment to quality education and operations at the College. This achievement is its achievement.”

Colleges accredited by SACSCOC are required to undergo a reaffirmation process every 10 years, with an interim report due after five years.

The College submitted its last interim report in 2015.

To learn more about the opportunities at Carteret Community College visit www.carteret.edu.