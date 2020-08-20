Carteret Community College receives $1.4 million from U.S. Department of Education Grant

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret Community College is the recipient of the U.S. Department of Education Student Support Services TRIO multi-year grant.

The College will receive $294,725 each year for five years totaling $1,473,625 to fund its Student Support Services TRiO program.

Carteret Community College was one of approximately 1,100 institutions nationwide that were awarded grant funding.

The TRiO program is designed to provide opportunities for academic development, assist with basic college requirements, and to motivate students toward successful completion of their post-secondary education.

The goal of the TRiO program is to increase the college retention and graduation rates of its participants. Carteret Community College students are eligible for the TRiO program if they meet one of these criteria: are considered low socioeconomic status, are a first-generation college student, or have a documented disability.

“We are thrilled to be selected by the U.S. Department of Education to receive this very competitive grant,” said Dr. Tracy Mancini, President of Carteret Community College. “The College will be able to provide necessary services to help students successfully complete their programs of study. TRiO makes a significant difference in many of our students’ lives.”

The TRiO program serves the students by providing:

Academic tutoring, which may include instruction in reading, writing, study skills, mathematics, science, and other subjects.

Advice and assistance in post-secondary course selection.

Information on both the full range of student financial aid programs and benefits (including Federal Pell Grant awards and loan forgiveness) and resources for locating public and private scholarships.

Assistance in completing financial aid applications, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Education or counseling services designed to improve the financial and economic literacy of students, including financial planning for post-secondary education.

Activities designed to assist students enrolled in two-year institutions in applying for enrollment in a four-year program of post-secondary education.

If you are interested in attending classes at Carteret Community College, please visit www.Carteret.edu or call 252-222-6000.