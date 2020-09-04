Carteret Community College receives donated tractor-trailer to CDL Program

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) On September 9, Carteret Community College will expand its Commercial Driver License (CDL) program by accepting a donation for an automatic tractor and refrigerated trailer from the Crystal Coast Country Club and its owner, PKS LLC, along with Ryder System, Inc.

“We believe in this community and the college,” said Jason Wordsworth, president of PKS LLC. “With this donation we hope that it will give the students an opportunity for success. From the citizens that complete the course and receive their CDL’s, to the mechanic program that can learn and physically work on the tractor, trailer, refrigeration and freezer unit. We hope and believe that this donation increases the opportunities and incomes of the students and families that call this county home.”

The Crystal Coast Country Club and its owner, PKS LLC, are supporters of Carteret Community College.

The 2010 freight-liner donation will allow the College to expand its CDL program.

Prior to the truck donation, Carteret CC partnered with Craven Community College and shared a tractor-trailer and revenue from enrollments between the two programs.

Now the College will be able to operate the program on its own and have a truck on campus full-time.

Additionally, the refrigerated trailer will serve as emergency storage for the College’s Culinary and Baking & Pastry program in the event of an extended power outage due to natural disasters.

The fall CDL class is scheduled to start on September 9. Interested students should contact Rick McCormac, Director of Workplace Training, at (252) 222-6203 or mccormacr@carteret.edu.

Students wishing to register are required to obtain a DOT physical and five-panel drug screening and submit a copy of their driving record for the past five years.

For more information about programs at Carteret Community College, visit www.carteret.edu.