Carteret Community College students continue respiratory therapy program online

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – School closures caused by the coronavirus are not keeping students from studying to become health care professionals.

Carteret Community College is continuing its respiratory therapy program online so graduating students can play their role in the coronavirus pandemic.

“Taking care of people, and taking care of people with lung disease…it’s rewarding,” says Trisha Miller, the Respiratory Therapy Program Chairperson at CCC.

Respiratory therapists are playing an important role in caring for COVID9 patients.

Miller explains, “Right now with the coronavirus and it affecting the respiratory system that is going to bring respiratory therapists into play.”

Many patients are suffering complications, requiring the use of a ventilator and respiratory therapists manage those devices.

David Roach is the Director of Clinical Education for the Respiratory Therapy program at CCC.

“We control how fast they breathe, the number of breaths they get, how big of a breath they’re taking how much oxygen they’re getting, how much pressure is going into their lungs. If the breath is held how much pressure is held in after the breath what’s their minute ventilation,” he says.

The school is preparing new healthcare professionals to help keep up with the coronavirus.

Roach states, “We need somebody to run those ventilators.”

It hasn’t been easy for students to adjust to online classes, but it will be worth it with a group of second year students set to graduate this may.

“They are ready to be out there and I’m just so grateful that we have been able to continue with their education and our first year students we’re going to get them caught up in the summer and they’ll be able to smoothly transition from first to second year I believe,” says Miller.

While these young healthcare professionals get ready to take on the coronavirus fight, we can all help them by continuing to stay home and practice social distancing.