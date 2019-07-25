Carteret Community College in Morehead City will host an Open House for current or potential students to tour the campus, and learn about degree programs, financial aid, and campus life.
The Open House will be held on Tuesday, August 6, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Carteret Community College Main Campus, located at 3505 Arendell Street in Morehead City.
CCC officials said the event will offer a free cookout, a campus tour, information on courses, degrees, and financial aid, and help with completing an enrollment application.
You can learn more about courses and degrees offered at Carteret Community College on the school’s website.
Carteret Community College to host public Open House on August 6
Carteret Community College in Morehead City will host an Open House for current or potential students to tour the campus, and learn about degree programs, financial aid, and campus life.