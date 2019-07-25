Carteret Community College to host public Open House on August 6

Two people were arrested and charged after police say they were caught on security camera breaking into the laundry room of a motel on Wednesday in Goldsboro.

Goldsboro Police said on Wednesday, officers responded to a reported breaking and entering in progress at the Super 8 Motel, located at 708 Corporate Drive.

Investigators said the front-desk clerk at the motel called police after she saw a live security camera feed showing someone inside the motel's laundry room.

Officers arrested Jacob Lee Phillips, age 21 of Goldsboro, and Sabrina Lee Legg, age 27 of Goldsboro.

Phillips and Legg were each charged with Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Felony Possession of Stolen Property, and Misdemeanor Damage to Real Property.

They are being held in the Wayne County Detention Center on a $16,000 bond each, pending their first court appearance, scheduled for Thursday.