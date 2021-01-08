Carteret Community College unveils new hospitality and culinary facility

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A $10 million project is nearing completion at Carteret Community College. Students and teachers will soon walk in to the school’s newest hospitality and culinary arts center.

It’s the first new construction the college has had in over a decade. The project that has been five years in the making.

The new Carteret Community College Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center is 17-thousand square feet.

It has a dining hall, classroom space, and four kitchen labs. One other lab will be converted into a hotel room for students to learn about the hospitality industry.

The old building only had one kitchen lab, with up to three classes using it at the same time.

Officials expect to double their classes, and expand the things they offer.

“I’ll just have more tools in my knife-kit instead of just having a chef knife and a butter knife, hopefully we’ll be carving ice here pretty soon,” said Chef Charles Park, chair of the hospitality and culinary program.

COVID-safety procedures will be included in the curriculum. Students will be taught on how to address safety concerns any guests, clients or employees may have.

“Restaurants and hotels have to be able to adapt quickly, to changes and crisis…and so we’re excited about the opportunity to train people to be quick to adapt to those changes,” said Tracy Mancini, president of the college.

The plan is to get instructors and students in the building within a month.