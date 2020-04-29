Carteret County Board of Commissioners lift travel restrictions into the country

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Board of Commissioners repealed the earlier amendments to the State of Emergency Proclamation set to expire Wednesday, April 29.

The amendment lifts the following:

Restrictions on travel into our County by those who are not residents or property owners

Allows the rentals of a hotel room, motel room, rental housing unit, condominium, RV campsite, primitive campsite, or similar accommodation

The Carteret County State of Emergency is still in place.

Residents and visitors should continue to follow the guidance provided by the Governor’s Order as well as local health officials to slow the transmission of COVID-19 by maintaining social distance; wearing a mask while out in public; staying at home if sick or considered a high-risk person, avoid social gatherings in groups of more than ten people; practice good hygiene by frequently washing your hands, avoid touching your face, sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow; and disinfect items and surfaces frequently.

To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 information in Carteret County, call the Citizens Inquiry Hotline at 252-726-7060.