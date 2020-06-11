Carteret County Animal Services to host Spay & Neuter Voucher Program

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Animal Services will host a Spay & Neuter Voucher Program on June 16 June 17 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Carteret County Health Department.

The program gives cat owners a voucher that can be used at a Beaufort Veterinary Hospital at the time of surgery.

There are limited vouchers available and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.



Residents must apply for a voucher and be approved.

Since access to the Health Department is still restricted and in keeping with social distancing guidelines, applications will be completed outside.

Upon approval, the veterinary hospital will call residents to schedule the appointment.

The program is open to Carteret County residents only.

There is a limit of one voucher per household.

For more questions about the upcoming Spay & Neuter Voucher Program, call the Carteret County Animal Control Services at (252) 728-8585.