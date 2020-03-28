Carteret County announces 7th confirmed COVID-19 case

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials have identified a seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 in Carteret County.

Carteret County Health Department Communicable Disease staff is working to notify people who might have potentially been exposed.

Any close contacts will be instructed by health officials to quarantine at home and monitory their symptoms.

“Stay at home and limit any close contact with family, friends and the general public as much as possible,” said Stephanie Cannon, Carteret County Health Director. “Residents not only should follow these guidelines for themselves, but to protect their neighbors as well.”