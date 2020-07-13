Carteret County announces drive-thru COVID-19 testing events

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Health Department is partnering with Goshen Medical Center, based in Eastern North Carolina, and will offer community COVID-19 testing events at locations throughout the County during the week of July 20.

These testing events are open to all residents of Carteret County.

Individuals will be required to pre-register by calling 910-267-2044 to make an appointment.

There are no out of pocket costs for the COVID-19 test; however, if individuals have health insurance, they will need to provide their health insurance information at the testing event.

The testing locations and times are as follows:

Monday, July 20, 10:00 am- 2:00 pm (Enter using the entrance off Highway 70) Smyrna Elementary/Down East Middle School 174 Marshallberg Road, Smyrna, NC 28579

Tuesday, July 21, 2:00 pm- 6:00 pm (Enter using the west entrance leading to the bus parking lot) West Carteret High School 4700 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC 28557

Thursday, July 23, 2:00 pm-6:00 pm (Testing will occur in the teacher’s parking lot) Croatan High School 3335 NC-24, Newport, NC 28570

Saturday, August 8, 9:00 am-2:00 pm (Enter using the west entrance) Carteret County Health Department 3820 Bridges Street, Morehead City, NC 28557

“Over the past few weeks, the demand for testing has dramatically increased and we see value in adding additional sites to increase testing capacity in Carteret County,” said Stephanie Cannon, Carteret County Health Director. “We hope increased testing will allow us to have a more accurate picture of what is happening in our community and help us in our fight to stop the spread of this virus.”

Due to the demand for this service, health officials said they anticipate there could be significant wait times associated with these drive-thru community-based testing sites.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, you are urged to call your doctor or the Emergency Department to seek immediate care and instructions.

For more information about COVID-19 in Carteret County, please call the Citizens Inquiry Hotline at 252-726-7060, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.