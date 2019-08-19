Carteret County announces new Director of Veteran Services

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT)

The Holly Ridge Police Department said it arrested and charged a man on Saturday, after he allegedly filed a false report that he had been robbed at a local park.

HRPD said at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, Robin Austin Edwards, age 27, of Circle Drive, entered the police department and told officers he had been attacked and robbed.

Edwards told officers he was in the bathroom at Holly Ridge Municipal Park, located at the corner of Kraft Street and North Hines Street, when a black man and a white man attacked him and stole his wallet, which Edwards said contained $400.

Officers searched the park, and the surrounding area, but did not find anyone matching Edwards' description of the two men.

When detectives reviewed security camera footage of the park during the time of the alleged robbery, they found that no robbery had occurred there.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, Edwards was arrested and charged with one count of Filing a False Police Report.

He was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center on a $500 bond.