Carteret County announces new Director of Veteran Services

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County announced its new Director of Veteran Services on Monday.
Brenda DuBose will be the new Director of Veteran Services, effective on Sept. 3.
DuBose retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1994, and has served as a Director of Veteran Services in various areas since 1998, most recently serving as the Wayne County Veteran Services Director.
Her education includes a master’s degree in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma, and certifications from the National Association for County Veteran Service Officers, the North Carolina Division of Veteran Affairs, the American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans, and the Marine Corps League.
In 2006, DuBose received the American Legion’s “Veteran Service Officer of the Year” award for the State of North Carolina.
