Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Carteret County Area Transportation System update

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9oys-carteret-county[1]_1521818432550.jpg

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, May 4, Carteret County Area Transportation System will begin taking appointments again for trips in and out of the County.

To schedule an appointment, call 252-240-1043.

For the community safety and the safety of the drivers; trip passengers are reminded to follow the identified guidelines to slow the transmission of COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing; wearing a mask; staying at home if sick, and practice good hygiene by frequently washing your hands, avoid touching your face, sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow.

For further protection, CCATS cleans and disinfects each vehicle at the beginning and end of each shift and between transporting passengers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV