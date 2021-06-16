Carteret County cancels Thursday COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics at former Kmart location

CARTERET COUNTY, NC – Health officials with the Carteret County Health Department have canceled the upcoming COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics scheduled for Thursdays throughout the month of June at the former Kmart building in Morehead City. The clinics focused on teens 12 to 17 years old.

Health officials cited low turnout as the reason for the cancelations. Teens 12 to 17 years old can continue to receive vaccination by scheduling an appointment for the Friday clinics held at the health department.

Individuals age 12 and older can make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination held every Friday at the Health Department located at 3820-A Bridges Street in Morehead City by calling 252-728-8550, option 2 or going online to myspotnc.gov and selecting Carteret County Health Department.

“We are focused on protecting the safety and health of our community,” said Nina Oliver, Carteret County health director. “Vaccines are a very important tool to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and we encourage anyone 12 years of age or older to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.”