Carteret County Chamber of Commerce launches Shop the Crystal Coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County’s Chamber of Commerce is rewarding shoppers for spending money at local stores.

The organization is launching Shop the Crystal Coast — an initiative to encourage people to do business at locally owned businesses.

Shoppers must buy something from one of 18 participating locations, then post a photo of their purchase with the hashtags #ShoptheCrystalCoast and #SharetheCrystalCoast.

The posts convert to points putting people in the running for gift certificates.

“Traditionally the winter time, is the slowest time here along the Crystal Coast. And even though that might not be the case this year, we’re really trying to help them get that extra boost in sales for the winter time,” said Anna Smith, program coordinator at Carteret County Chamber of Commerce.

The Shop the Crystal Coast competition runs through December 13.

More information can be found here.