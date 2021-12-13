Carteret County collecting cookies for troops

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee is collecting cookies and cards for their annual Cookies for the Troops cookie drive.

They will be collecting cookies from Dec. 13th through Dec. 15th at six different locations:

Carteret County Chamber of Commerce- 3332 Bridges St., Suite 6, Morehead City.

West Town Bank and Trust- 804 Arendell St., Morehead City

Hilton O’Neal, Edward Jones- 601 Cedar St., Suite B, Beaufort

M.F. Chappell Wine Merchant- 407 Atlantic Beach Cswy, Atlantic Beach

Bluewater Real Estate- 407 Atlantic Beach Cswy, Atlantic Beach, or 200 Mangrove Dr., Emerald Isle

Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce- 714 W. Corbett St., Swansboro

The cookies and cards will be packed up on Thursday, Dec. 16th and then delivered to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, and Coast Guard Stations Fort Macon and Emerald Isle on Friday, Dec. 17th.

The Chamber of Commerce does its annual cookie drive to provide a sweet treat to the servicemen and women who are on duty during the holidays.

Cindy Dawson, Program Manager for the Carteret Chamber of Commerce says that last year they received about 20,000 cookies to give to service members. She says they hope to exceed that number this year.

“The Military Affairs Committee at the Chamber of Commerce works really hard to honor and support the military in our area. And the Chamber of Commerce feels very strongly about supporting them in any way we can, and this is just a little thing that we can do at the holidays, to make their days a little bit brighter,” Cindy Davison, Program Manager for the Carteret Chamber of Commerce.

She says they do their annual cookie drive to support the service members who are working during the holidays and are far away from home.