Carteret County confirms additional cases of COVID-19

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, the Carteret County Health Department received a report of four additional COVID-19 confirmed cases in Carteret County making the current total case count at eleven.

The Carteret County Health Department continues to manage this evolving situation by conducting follow-up with individuals testing positive and completing contact tracing for individuals who may have had close contact with the confirmed cases.

Individuals who think they have COVID-19 showing mild symptoms such as fever and cough without shortness of breath or difficulty breathing are encouraged to isolate themselves at home, separate themselves from others within the household as much as possible, and call their medical provider for advice.