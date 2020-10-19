Carteret County confirms additional COVID-19 death

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19 death of a Carteret County resident.

The individual died October 16 from complications associated with the COVID-19 virus.

The resident was in their 50’s and had preexisting health conditions.

To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.

“The Health Department sends our condolences to the family and loved ones of this resident.” stated Health Director, Stephanie Cannon.

For more information about COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the Citizens Inquiry Hotline at 252-726-7060, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.