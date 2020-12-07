Carteret County confirms additional COVID-19 death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19 death of a Carteret County resident.

The individual died on December 6 from complications associated with the COVID-19 virus.

The resident was in their 90’s and had preexisting health conditions.

“The Health Department extends our sympathies to the family and loved ones of this resident.” stated Health Director, Stephanie Cannon. “We can lower our chances of contracting COVID-19 and protect our loved ones this holiday season by practicing the following prevention measures; keep gatherings small and outdoors, if possible; wear masks when around others; stay home when sick, and wash your hands often.”

You should contact your medical provider for testing or click here for testing locations in your area.