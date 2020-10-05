Carteret County confirms additional COVID-19 related death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Health Department regrets to inform that the County received another report of a confirmed COVID-19 death of a Carteret County resident.

The individual died October 4, 2020, from complications associated with the virus.

The resident was in their 80s and had preexisting health conditions.

To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.

“The Health Department sends our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of this resident.” stated Health Director, Stephanie Cannon. “We all can do our part to protect ourselves and others in our community from the spread of this virus.

For more information about COVID-19 in Carteret County, please call the Citizens Inquiry Hotline at 252-726-7060, Monday – Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.