Carteret County confirms additional COVID-19 related death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Health Department confirms an additional COVID-19 death of a Carteret County resident.

The individual died October 31 from complications associated with the COVID-19 virus.

The resident was in their ‘and had preexisting health conditions.

“The Health Department extends its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of this

resident.” stated Health Director, Stephanie Cannon. “As we continue in this pandemic, our best

defense to slow the spread of the virus is to continue to exercise caution and follow health

guidelines of the 3 W’s; 1) Wear a face covering; 2) Wait for 6 feet apart; and, 3) Wash your hands

frequently.”

For more information about COVID-19 in Carteret County, please call the Citizens Inquiry Hotline

at 252-726-7060, Monday – Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.