Carteret County confirms additional COVID-19 related death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Health Department confirms that the county received a report of a confirmed COVID-19 death of a Carteret County resident.

The individual died on September 25, 2020 from complications associated with the virus. The resident was in their 60s and had several underlying health conditions.

To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones who are grieving. This is the 7th confirmed death of a County resident from COVID-19 complications. This illness is a real threat to our community and could be fatal for those individuals who are higher risk.” stated Health Director, Stephanie Cannon. “We must continue to exercise caution and follow health guidelines to prevent further illness or loss of life. We can do our part by following the 3 W’s; 1) Wear a face covering; 2) Wait 6 feet apart; and, 3) Wash your hands frequently.” Ms. Cannon added.

For more information about COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the Citizens Inquiry Hotline at 252-726-7060, Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.