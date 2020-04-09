Carteret County confirms its 20th case of COVID-19

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday, April 9, Carteret County received another confirmed positive case bringing the county’s total to 20.

Carteret County medical providers, including the Health Department, have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing for 355 patients resulting in 20 positive confirmations, one inconclusive, 315 negative results and 19 pending test results.

Health officials said, of the 20 confirmed cases, 6 patients are still active cases, 13 of those patients have recovered and have satisfied the NC Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements, and one is deceased.

Currently, the Carteret County Health Department Communicable Disease staff is working to conduct contact tracing to assure individuals who came into close contact with this confirmed case are quarantined.

If the County determines there has been an exposure where large amounts of people maintained close contact with this individual, officials will notify the public of what actions to take.