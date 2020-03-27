Carteret County confirms its 6th case of COVID-19

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County has an additional confirmed COVID-19 case for our County.

This brings the total to six confirmed cases in the County including the two cases that have recovered from the virus.

Currently, the Carteret County Health Department Communicable Disease staff is working to conduct contact tracing to assure individuals who came into close contact with this confirmed case are quarantined.

If the County determines there has been an exposure where large amounts of people maintained close contact with this individual, officials will notify the public of what actions to take.