Carteret County confirms second COVID-19 related death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Friday, April 17, Carteret County Health Department reported that a second Carteret County resident died from complications associated with COVID-19.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of our resident,” said Carteret County Nursing Director, Kim Davis. “This virus has a greater risk for those individuals who are elderly and those with underlying chronic health conditions. We urge everyone to protect yourself and our community by staying at home, practicing social distancing when conducting essential business, and employing preventive measures such as cleaning/disinfecting surfaces frequently and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.” Ms. Davis concluded.

Health officials said, the resident was in their late 60’s and had underlying health conditions and to protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.

For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, residents should call the Citizens Inquiry Hotline at 252-728-7060.