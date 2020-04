MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County has lifted the restriction to recreational water access for Salter Path.

The public beach access and public parking areas remain closed until further notice.

Residents are asked to continue to follow the flag warnings displayed on the beach and practice social distancing.

For further information regarding COVID-19 in Carteret County, contact the Citizen Inquiry Line at 252-728-7060, Monday –Friday 8 am-5 pm