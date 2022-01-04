Carteret County COVID-19 check-in

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The county is seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases along with the rest of Eastern North Carolina.

The health department says their positivity rate is at 11.9 percent they say that they’d like to get the number down below 5 percent.

Their testing numbers have also gone up the past couple of weeks and they’re doing everything they can to meet the demand.

Carteret County has done well so far with vaccination rates adding their rate is about 56 percent of residents are vaccinated. The number is great but they still have a long way to go especially with the surge of cases.

“Vaccines are effective. They’re not 100%, but they are effective for reducing severe illness and reducing hospitalizations. So again, if you’re not vaccinated, please consider we are here to provide you with a vaccine and or call your provider,” said Nina Oliver, Public Health Director.

Oliver adds to call the health department to schedule your vaccine appointment if you haven’t already gotten your shot.