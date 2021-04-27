Carteret County COVID-19 mass vaccination first dose clinic to end

Carteret County, NC –On Friday, April 30, 2021, Carteret County will hold the final mass 1st dose vaccination clinic at the old Kmart building.

Individuals who still wish to make an appointment for the mass clinic, can call 252-728-8550 Option 2 and make an appointment through Thursday, April 29, 2021, by 5 p.m. Walk-ins will not be available for this clinic.

On April 30, 2021, eligible individuals who wish to receive a vaccination appointment will need to make an appointment with the County Health Department, a participating health provider, or a pharmacy.

To find a provider participating in the vaccination program, click here.