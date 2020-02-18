Carteret County declares support of Second Amendment rights

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Board of Commissioners has declared its support of the Second Amendment rights.

“Through working with Sheriff Asa Buck and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, within its power, duties, and responsibilities, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners shall respect, protect and defend the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Carteret County,” officials said.

The Carteret County Board of Commissioners said they will oppose any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights and to use such constitutional means at its disposal to protect the rights of its citizens to keep and bear arms.