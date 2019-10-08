Carteret County deputies ask for public’s help to find missing woman

BEAUFORT, NC (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a Beaufort woman who went missing on Sunday.
Deputies said Elizabeth Ann Jones, age 61, walked away from her home on Lincoln Drive in Beaufort on Sunday.
She was last seen leaving the garden area of Walmart in Morehead City at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.
At Walmart, Jones was seen wearing a floral top and tan pants, and reportedly got into a dark grey Dodge Dakota truck occupied by an unidentified man and woman, investigators said.
Jones is described as a white female, 5’3″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with greying hair and hazel eyes.
Deputies said if you see Jones, stop her and check if she is okay, and call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400, or call Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
