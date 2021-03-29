Carteret County deputies conducting welfare check on missing sex offender

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a welfare check for a convicted sex offender who has gone missing.

Robert Hughes Springle left his group home in Kelford on foot, deputies said. He was reportedly spotted on Hwy. 70 in Kinston Monday afternoon. He could be en route to Carteret County.

There are currently no warrants for his arrest.

Springle is 68, 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is required to notify the sheriff’s office of any new locations he plans on saying.

Drivers are urged not to pick up Springle but, instead, call 911 or local law enforcement. You can also reach out to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.