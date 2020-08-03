Carteret County detention officers test positive for COVID-19

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

(WNCT) Four Carteret County Sheriff’s Office detention officers have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Carteret County Detention Center in downtown Beaufort.

As of Monday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the inmates.

As a result of these positive cases, the Carteret County Health Department will begin conducting mass testing for all inmates and detention center personnel at the Carteret County Detention Center.

Any inmate testing positive will be isolated until they complete the isolation requirements outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will be separated from the general population.

If a detention officer tests positive, he or she will be excluded from work and contact tracing procedures will begin to identify any close contacts.