Carteret County drug dealers sentenced to prison

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people were sentenced to prison on multiple drug charges in Carteret County.

David Allen Patterson, 40, of Beaufort, Jorgie Anna Brown, 50, of Newport, and tonya Lee Lester 48, of Stacy, were each convicted of controlled substance distribution offenses.

Patterson was convicted after a three day trial of:

Two counts of possesison with intent yto sell or deliver cocaine

Two counts of sale of coacaine

Two counts of trafficking cocaine

He is ordered to serve a maximum sentence of 12 years and 9 months in prison. Patterson has to pay a $50,00 fine.

Brown pled guilty to one count of trafficking in methamphetamine and was sentenced to a maximum of 7 years and 9 months in prison and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

Lester pled guilty to two counts of sell/deliver scheduled II controlled substance and received a maximum sentence of 3 years and 6 months in prison.

District Attorney Scott Thomas made the following statement, “Our office continues to work closely with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Morehead City Police Department, and other agencies to investigate and prosecute drug dealers in Carteret County. Sheriff Asa Buck and I are committed to keeping constant pressure on drug dealers and sending them to prison to remove them from our communities.” Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck added, “I very much appreciate the hard work by the members of our law enforcement agencies and District Attorney Thomas’ office working together to build cases for the successful prosecution of drug offenders in our area. These drug dealers must cease their criminal activity or they must be sentenced to prison and removed from our community.”