BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Showing the importance of music in schools, fourth and fifth graders of Carteret County attended an educational concert Wednesday put on by the North Carolina Symphony.

Students learned about tempo, rhythm and harmony while listening and reacting to pieces by famous composers.

Kids also sang along with the symphony while playing “America the Beautiful” in honor of the victims of the Carteret County plane crash. Jason Spencer, director of education for the North Carolina Symphony, said that for many kids, this is their first concert, and that will stick with them for years to come.

“The arts are a critical part of a well-rounded education, and we’re seeing that here in Morehead City today by giving and bringing the symphony live and in person and helping these students develop these core skills that will help them in their career whether they’re musicians or not, they will carry that on into their lives,” Spencer said.

Carly Kennedy from Bogue Sound Elementary says she’s excited to go back to her music class and learn even more after the concert.