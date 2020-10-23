Carteret County Emergency Services announces Smoke Alarm Program

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Fire Marshals’ Division of the Carteret County Emergency Services Department provides free smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, including installation, to qualifying Carteret County residents through the Carteret County Smoke Alarm Program.

“Smoke alarms are the most effective early warning devices for fires. Having the appropriate number and properly working smoke alarms in your home reduces the chances of fire-related deaths significantly. This program provides a needed safety prevention service and educates residents who may be more vulnerable in a home fire,” said Fire Marshal, Eddie Lewis.

The Smoke Alarm Program is available for Carteret County residents who:

Are elderly (age 65 years and older)

Economically cannot afford the alarm or detector

Are hearing impaired (strobe light and vibration notification device)

If you know of a citizen in need of a smoke alarm, carbon monoxide detector or a hearing-impaired smoke alarm, contact Carteret County Emergency Services at 252-222-5841.