Carteret County Emergency Services preparing for winter storm

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Emergency Services personnel are monitoring the winter weather forecast and the National Weather Service has issued several advisories for Carteret County.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. this evening to 1 p.m. Friday.

Residents should use caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and secure outdoor objects.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. this evening to 7 p.m. Friday. 1-2 feet of inundation above ground level is expected in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. this evening to 10 a.m. Friday.

Residents are advised to take the following precautions to provide for the safety and security of their family and property during the winter storm: