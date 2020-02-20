Live Now
Carteret County Emergency Services preparing for winter storm

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Emergency Services personnel are monitoring the winter weather forecast and the National Weather Service has issued several advisories for Carteret County.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. this evening to 1 p.m. Friday.

Residents should use caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and secure outdoor objects.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. this evening to 7 p.m. Friday. 1-2 feet of inundation above ground level is expected in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. this evening to 10 a.m. Friday.

Residents are advised to take the following precautions to provide for the safety and security of their family and property during the winter storm:

  • Keep your radio or television tuned to a local station to keep informed of current weather conditions.
  • Be prepared for isolation at home by keeping adequate supplies of heating fuel, non-perishable food, water, flashlights with extra batteries, first aid supplies, extra blankets, and a battery-powered radio. A fire extinguisher is also recommended, in case the help of a fire department is not available.
  • Keep emergency heating equipment and fuel on hand so you can keep at least one room of your house livable in case your power is off. Keep the room ventilated to avoid the buildup of toxic fumes.
  • Stay indoors as much as possible. If you must go outdoors, dress warmly, in loose-fitting, layered, lightweight clothing. Your outer garment should be water repellent.
  • Avoid driving if you can. If you must use your car, make sure that it is in good working condition and filled with gas. Keep emergency supplies in the car, such as a shovel, extra gloves, and hats, a blanket, a flashlight with extra batteries, food, a towrope or chain, and extra money. Travel by daylight and use major roadways whenever possible. Most importantly, drive with extreme caution.

