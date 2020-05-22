Carteret County encouraging people to fill out census

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Local leaders are asking you to fill out your census, as it will help them for many programs in your community.

The census helps determine how federal money is sent in cities and counties each year.

Data shows Carteret County has a low response rate of 39 percent as of May 17. The county is ranked 88th out of North Carolina’s 100 counties for its response rate.

Neighboring Craven County has one the highest response rate in the state, 17th.

Carteret County’s town manager Tommy Burns says the community needs federal funds to recover from back to back hurricanes and now the pandemic.

“The census makes such a big difference not only to County Government but to local communities, libraries, schools, and public safety,” said Burns in a statement.

The county has been working with local government partners and the Carteret County school district to encourage people to fill out their Census 2020 forms.

“Not counting everybody in our county amounts to leaving money on the table for our community needs,” said Burns.

Carteret County Board of Commissioner Chairman, Bill Smith said filling out the Census can serve as a basis for political representation and play a role in areas like public planning and emergency response.

“Residents can make a difference for the future of our County by responding to the Census. Let’s all do our part to make participation in Carteret County 100 percent,” said Smith.