Carteret County Estates Division closed for the next 14 days

BEAUFORT, N.C. – Carteret County Clerk of Superior Court Ken Raper announced today that, due to an incidence of COVID-19 resulting in facility sanitation and quarantine of staff in accordance with public health guidelines, the Estates Division will be closed for the next 14 days effective today.



Any documents that need to be submitted (i.e., accountings, inventories) that are time-sensitive can be dropped off at the clerk’s office where the item(s) will be reviewed and clocked in.

Anyone with a previously scheduled appointment during this time is asked to call the estate’s office after April 1 to reschedule. An extension for any time-sensitive paperwork due during this time will be honored if needed.

The courthouse and other clerk of superior court offices remain open.