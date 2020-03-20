Carteret County Government to close all County maintained beach access points

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Starting Friday, Carteret County Government will close all County maintained beach access points.
These include Salter Path, Radio Island and Harkers Island beach accesses.
Residents should continue to practice social distancing and avoid mass gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Residents can contact the following telephone lines for Carteret County COVID-19 information updates:
- Public Information Recording: 252-726-7177. This line provides recorded information regarding several topics of guidance for Carteret County Citizens.
The information will include:
- Number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carteret County.
- What to do if you are feeling sick or think you may be exposed to Covid19.
- Contact information for the Carteret County Health Department.
- General guidance for sheltering in place and good hygiene procedures.
- Citizen Inquiry Phone Line: 252-726-7060. This phone line is staffed for questions from the public that are not answered via the automated phone line. This line is staffed Monday-Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.