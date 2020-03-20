Carteret County Government to close all County maintained beach access points

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Starting Friday, Carteret County Government will close all County maintained beach access points.

These include Salter Path, Radio Island and Harkers Island beach accesses.

Residents should continue to practice social distancing and avoid mass gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Residents can contact the following telephone lines for Carteret County COVID-19 information updates:

Public Information Recording: 252-726-7177. This line provides recorded information regarding several topics of guidance for Carteret County Citizens.

The information will include: