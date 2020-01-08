Carteret County Health Department hosts Community Resource Fair

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County health workers on Wednesday showcased what they have to offer people in their communities.

The county health department hosted its second annual Resource Fair at the Crystal Costal Civic Center in Morehead City.

The free event gave people a chance to connect with the department’s personnel and programs.

The fair had help ranging from housing and transportation to daycare for children, no matter the age.

“Anyone — whether you’re new in the community, whether you’ve been here for years — everyone can take away something from here,” said Alecia Gurkins, Public Health Educator. We have vendors from across the board.”

The fair was started in 2018 as a response to Hurricane Florence.

Leaders decided to keep the tradition ongoing, and adding more resources to the event.